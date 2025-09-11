Pointing in right direction: Nikhil Kamath highlights gender pay gap in India — Here's how netizens reacted

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has raised the issue of gender pay gap and recognition of women's unpaid labour, in a post on social media to “articulate and take cognizance” of the matter.

In a thread of posts addressing the issue on X (formerly Twitter), supplemented by graphics using data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the International Labour Organization, Nikhil Kamath asked his followers about their thoughts on the gender disparity, and possible solutions to the problem.

Data ‘pointing in the right direction…’ says Nikhil Kamath The start-up billionaire noted that while the data for India is “pointing in the right direction” there is still much more needed from “society and psychology”, in order to achieve gender equality.

“This graph is definitely pointing in the right direction for India, problem at the core might be one of society and psychology, the more I think about it, we all need to change...articulating and taking cognizance might be step 1,” Nikhil Kamath wrote on September 11.

Is India really closing the gender gap? Here's what data shows… According to the graphics shared by Nikhil Kamath, in terms of the gender shift in education in the country, at most academic levels, more girls are enrolled today than boys — and also graduating in large numbers.

His graph showed that 57 per cent of postgraduate degrees go to women, and 67 per cent of M.Phil holders are women; with dropout rates for girls being lower than boys in secondary school.

It further showed that as per data from 1981, only 3 out of 10 women could read, while the number today, is 7 out of 10.

However, the employment scenario presents a “paradox”. As per Nikhil Kamath's post, women's workforce participation jumped from 23 per cent in 2018 to 42 per cent in 2024. In terms of demographics, 48 per cent of rural women work, compared to only 28 per cent of urban women.

Mind the (pay) gap! Women earn less than men in India? The data shared showed that on an average salaried job, women earn ₹76 for every ₹100 men make. Noting that women do “double shift, single salary”, as even after having jobs outside, most women come home to more work.

The post showed that in 2024, women spent seven hours daily doing unpaid housework and care giving; while men spent just two hours doing the same — that's three times more work, with no pay.

However, when it comes to decisions, only 3.4 per cent of Indian women make household decisions independently.

What about power roles? How do corporates and politicians fare? Kamath's graphs showed that less than 3 per cent of Indian startup and Fortune 500 CEOs are women; and only 16 per cent of senior and mid management roles go to women. But the women who are the the space, perform well — two out of five small businesses and 17 per cent of unicorns are women-led. And as of 2025, women-led startups in India have a combined valuation of over $40 billion.

In Parliament, women's participation has risen from 7.2 per cent in 1995 to 13.8 per cent in 2024.

Top women-led companies

Gender pay gap, equality: How did netizens react? At time of writing, the post had 27,800 views, with any commenters noting the growth in education and workforce participation numbers.

One social media user shared their observations, noting, “Progress is slow but surely India really needs more women on leadership positions in large organizations as well.. serious gap here. They are indeed much better and holistic decision makers.”

The user added that the key area to solve is “How to (get) more rural women to participate in work” and suggested that the issue of pay gap needs “government or regulator intervention”.

Another noted, “Social initiatives and cooperative associations have improved the numbers in rural areas. Education is certainly a reason for their lower payments in rural areas. We need them to study till graduation at least. Relatively higher number of women in post-graduation is because men stop studies and earn.”