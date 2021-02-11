Nikhil Kamath raises concern regarding the Bitcoin saga

In comparison, the Sensex has risen 191.76% in absolute terms from 17,592.77 to 51,329.08 during the same period, as per data available with BSE. Spot gold prices in international markets have delivered a return of 35% after rising from $1,364 to $1,841, as per data available with Goldprice.org. In fact, bitcoin was the best performing asset class of the last decade.

