Nikhil Kamath shares adorable video featuring Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar: ‘Growing into something else…’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who has been hosting a podcast named ‘WTF Is’, has shared a video of ex Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar having fun playing sports.

The video shows Sachin and Bill Gates enjoying as they play ‘crennis’, a mix between cricket and lawn tennis. The duo is also seen playing traditional cricket.

Nikhil Kamath's X post In a post on X, Nikhil Kamath said that the idea of his podcast, which started as hanging out at his Bengaluru apartment once a month is growing into ‘something else’

“Wtf started as a group of buddies hanging with a camera at my Bangalore apartment one weekend a month, looks like it's growing into something else now,” he said.

He thanked his team at WTF podcast for making the video featuring Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar.

“Killer job @all_things_WTF on making this...,” he wrote.

Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar have fun In the video, Sachin Tendulkar is seen playing crennis, cricket and traditional lawn tennis with Bill Gates.

As Gates throws the ball at Sachin in classic tennis style, the cricket icon is seen hitting it with a tennis racquet in cricket style. The sport is described as ‘crennis’.

The duo also played a good round of tennis. Bill Gates tries his hand on the game. While Sachin gets out on a ball, Gates smashes a sixer, surprising even the ‘God of cricket’.

Sachin Tendulkar posts video Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar posted a fun video featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, where he introduced him to a new game called Crennis.

“Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation," the caption on his post on Instagram reads.