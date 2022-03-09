This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath has congratulated the newlyweds, actor Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on their latest venture Ultimate Gurus, which is a global education platform.
“I am excited to announce that my course “Personal Finance and Investing" is now live on the Ultimate Gurus app. Throughout my course, I will take you through my journey as an entrepreneur and investor in the market," Nikhil Kamath tweeted.
“Congratulations, @surajnambiar90 and @Roymouni, and best of luck with the venture 🤗 Download the Ultimate Gurus app today to find out what it takes to be a gamechanger" Nikhil Kamath tweeted in an another tweet
Meanwhile, the Ultimate Gurus has leading experts in the respective fields and has a range of courses including arts, business, sports, and more.
“Ultimate Gurus aims at helping inquisitive minds who are looking for an avenue to hone their skills. Our vision for the online platform is to provide everyone with the right path towards their dreams with high-quality content, well-structured learning objectives, and access to the best in the business," Nambiar, the force behind the platform, shares as reported by HT.
Meanwhile, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath, along with Abhijeet Pai, has invested in Omnipresent Robot Tech through their investment arm Gruhas Proptech.
This round also saw co-investments from Kavin Shah, and other individual high networth individual (HNIs), according to a statement released on Thursday.
However, the amount invested by Kamath and Pai has not been disclosed.
Omnipresent, founded by Aakash Sinha, an MIT TR35 Innovator and Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute graduate, has completed 51 km drone flight for HPCL pipelines and it has also been serving most of the major oil companies in India including RIL, IOCL, and BPCL.
Its drones are deployed at several ADB plants, UltraTech Cement plants, and also at Adani Green Energy.
"We are excited about our investment in Omnipresent. With Omnipresent's propriety technology and a capable founding team, we at Gruhas are confident about the impact of this scheme," Kamath said.
