Nisaba Godrej resigns as independent director from the board of VIP Industries

Also Read: VIP Industries promoters explore stake sale

“I would like to reassure all our investors that in the quarter gone by, there have been many changes and many inputs. A lot of good work has happened in many different departments and in the company, and it will start to show in the current quarter that is Q4 and then further in Q1 as our MD gets more time to make decisions and then implement those decisions," Radhika said in a post-earnings analyst call on 31 January. “I am extremely confident that there will be much better performance in the calendar year 2024."