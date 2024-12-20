Nita Ambani praised the support staff at the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, thanking them for their contributions.

The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, gave a speech at the annual day function of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS), thanking all the support staff who helped in running the school. She expressed her gratitude for "the pillars of our school."

“I would like to thank and congratulate the pillars of our school - our heads, teachers, staff and all our bus didis, lift bhaiyas, housekeeping didis and bhaiyas, canteen staff, nurse and security teams who are always there with a smile, welcoming and looking after our children," said Nita Ambani.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was also present at the event and received a shout-out from Nita Ambani.

The founder and chairperson of DAIS, Nita Ambani, delivered a speech before the annual play. She thanked her husband Mukesh Ambani for attending every annual day function since the school began despite his work commitments.

“That means 37 annual days and 20 graduation ceremonies to date," Nita Ambani said while appreciating Mukesh Ambani.

Her speech received a huge round of applause from the star-studded audience, which included Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and some other high-profile names whose children study in the DAIS and NMAJS.

DAIS Annual Day audience The audience included Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan, among many others.

Recently, Nita Ambani announced a new Health Seva Plan as an initiative under Reliance Foundation to test and treat children, adolescent girls, and women on the anniversary of Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.