Nita Ambani launches The Library at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with over 4,500 books

Nita Ambani, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Sunday launched The Library at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Welcoming the guests, Nita Ambani said, "The Library is a place for books, conversations and good food. We want to bring the joy of books and reading back in the young generation…."

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With its emphasis on books, conversations and shared experiences, The Library aims to create a space that encourages reading and brings people together through literature and culture.

The Library at NMACC It is described as a diverse collection of literature and artistic installations to an elegant dining experience. The new destination offers a refreshing take on how we spend our leisure time.

According to reports, The Library was designed by architect and designer Ashiesh Shah, and the two-level space takes inspiration from traditional university libraries and Milan’s interior design aesthetic. The interiors feature sculptural books, carved open-book tabletops, intimate reading alcoves and a circular coffee bar.

The Library will be home to a wide collection of over 4,500 books from publishers across the world, ranging from fiction, children’s books, art, design, history, culture, food, travel and more. The Library's collection also includes the entire Amar Chitra Katha. In addition to the books, The Library will also host live events and cultural experiences over the weekends.

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What Nita Ambani said “When we started the NMACC three years ago, it became a home to arts, culture, dance and music. But I still felt something was missing. Books. As a grandmother, I wanted my grandchildren to discover the magic of books and let their imagination run wild. Children observe things. If parents are reading, they will read. I did that with my kids, Akash, Isha, and Anant. And now I do it with my four grandchildren,” Nita Ambani said.

Sharing a glimpse of the opening on Instagram, NMACC highlighted Nita Ambani's choice of jewellery for the occasion. She wore the 'Soaring Spirit' brooch, a statement creation by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan.

"At the opening of The Library at NMACC – a home for books, conversations, and also food – our Founder, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani, wears the exquisite Soaring Spirit brooch, a statement creation by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan," NMACC wrote in its caption.

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NMACC further shared that the brooch draws inspiration from the dragonfly, which symbolises dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities. The piece, according to the caption, embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder and discovery.

“Inspired by the dragonfly, a symbol of dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities, the piece embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder, and discovery,” reads the caption.

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