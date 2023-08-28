Nita Ambani to step down from Reliance Board, Isha, Akash, Anant appointed as directors1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Nita Ambani steps down from Reliance Board, Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani appointed as directors. Nita to continue as Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.
Nita Ambani to step down from the Reliance Board – to continue as Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as directors to the board of the oil-to-telecoms.
