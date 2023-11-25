Nithin Kamath applauds bumper IPO listing last week, says 'In last 20 years, market regulations improved phenomenally'
After a week filled with hot IPOs, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath praised the smooth process of IPO listing and said that things would have been a lot different 20 years ago
Investors had shown immense interest in the IPOs that were listed this week. The market was buzzing with 5 IPOs including Tata Group's Tata Technology. The smooth listing of all the IPOs received applauds from several industry majors.
He also pointed out towards the reduction in IPO listing timeline to T+3, which used to be T+16 years ago. While mentioning the benefit of T+3 timeline, Kamath said, “T+16 became T+12, T+6, and from Sep 2023 it is T+3 (~1week). Now, the money never leaves the bank account until allotment. While institutional investors might miss out on interest income with money blocked in current bank accounts which don't yield any interest for those 3 days, retail investors continue to earn the interest from their savings accounts during the IPO process."
T+3 timeline is the time period for the settlement of stock transactions in financial markets. From September, SEBI has made it mandatory for all IPO issues to list on the stock exchanges within three working days from the closure of the IPO.
"In almost every aspect, capital market regulations in India have improved phenomenally over the last 20 years, especially in the last five years," he added.
