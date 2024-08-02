Nithin Kamath does push-ups with colleagues; netizens react, ’Pls do this session after market hours’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is a fitness enthusiast and often posts workout pictures and videos on social media.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published2 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of online stock brokerage firm Zerodha, recently participated in an impromptu workout session with his colleagues. 

Nithin Kamath posted a video of the workout session on his social media handles on August 1, and it soon went viral, garnering 76,000 views on X and 1,28,000 views on Instagram.

“Impromptu AMRAP workout when @sistersinsweat.in were at work. 1 min x pushups,” Kamath said in a post on X and Instagram.

Zerodha’s venture capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, conducted the session in collaboration with Sisters In Sweat, a sport and wellness community for women.

Netizens appreciated Kamath's impromptu workout session.

“I really love what you do for your folks at the office…especially when it comes physical fitness challenges and incentives through which they pick up a fitness routine [sic],” a user commented on Kamath's Instagram post.

“Nithin understands this very well, if he keeps his employee active and not boring. They will continue to work and deliver results. At workplace, make the work interesting [sic],” said another user on X.

Another user made a witty comment on X, posting, “At workplace, Good that you are encouraging fitness among employees sir, but, Pls do this session after market hours to have glitch free trading [sic'.”

Also Read | Nithin Kamath has an advice for investors who want to avoid capital gains tax

Kamath, 44, suffered a mild stroke earlier this year. He took to his social media to inform his followers regarding the stroke and the possible reasons for it.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons [sic],” Kamath wrote on X in February this year.

He also shared his recovery journey after the stroke.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery [sic],” Kamath posted.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath says SEBI suggestions on F&O ‘won’t really change options volumes’

In the same post, Kamath wondered how a fit person could have health complications.

“I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count [sic],” he wrote.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath on how Zerodha managed to stay operational during Microsoft outage

This was a big surprise to many, as Nithin Kamath is a fitness enthusiast who often shares pictures of his workout routine on social media.

Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath were on theForbes Billionaires List 2024 with a net worth of $3.1 billion.

Forbes said of the Zerodha founders: “Nikhil Kamath cofounded discount brokerage Zerodha in 2010 with his older brother Nithin Kamath. It went on to disrupt the brokerage market in India. The Bangalore-based Zerodha has 10 million clients, making it one of the largest brokerage firms in the country.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
HomeCompaniesPeopleNithin Kamath does push-ups with colleagues; netizens react, ’Pls do this session after market hours’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.40
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.65 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.10
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.05 (-2.59%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-1.53%)

    Tata Motors

    1,094.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -50.6 (-4.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:23 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    375.10
    03:23 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    28.55 (8.24%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.80
    03:23 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.4 (6.76%)

    One 97 Communications

    528.75
    03:23 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    31.55 (6.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue