Nithin Kamath does push-ups with colleagues; netizens react, ’Pls do this session after market hours’

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of online stock brokerage firm Zerodha, recently participated in an impromptu workout session with his colleagues.

Nithin Kamath posted a video of the workout session on his social media handles on August 1, and it soon went viral, garnering 76,000 views on X and 1,28,000 views on Instagram.

“Impromptu AMRAP workout when @sistersinsweat.in were at work. 1 min x pushups,” Kamath said in a post on X and Instagram.

Impromptu AMRAP workout when Sisters in Sweat were at work 😀 1 min x pushups.

Zerodha’s venture capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, conducted the session in collaboration with Sisters In Sweat, a sport and wellness community for women.

Netizens appreciated Kamath's impromptu workout session.

“I really love what you do for your folks at the office…especially when it comes physical fitness challenges and incentives through which they pick up a fitness routine [sic],” a user commented on Kamath's Instagram post.

“Nithin understands this very well, if he keeps his employee active and not boring. They will continue to work and deliver results. At workplace, make the work interesting [sic],” said another user on X.

Another user made a witty comment on X, posting, “At workplace, Good that you are encouraging fitness among employees sir, but, Pls do this session after market hours to have glitch free trading [sic'.”

Kamath, 44, suffered a mild stroke earlier this year. He took to his social media to inform his followers regarding the stroke and the possible reasons for it.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons [sic],” Kamath wrote on X in February this year.

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop…

He also shared his recovery journey after the stroke.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery [sic],” Kamath posted.

In the same post, Kamath wondered how a fit person could have health complications.

“I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count [sic],” he wrote.

This was a big surprise to many, as Nithin Kamath is a fitness enthusiast who often shares pictures of his workout routine on social media.

Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath were on theForbes Billionaires List 2024 with a net worth of $3.1 billion.