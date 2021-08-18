Nithin Kamath dreams of a day when this new CEO asks him to leave office

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zerodha co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said he often dreams of the day when he comes to office and Zero says, "I'm the CEO, you can leave now." And, if you are wondering, who is Zero? She none other than Kamath's constant companion during all his meetings - regulatory to tech to everything else.

Zerodha co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said he often dreams of the day when he comes to office and Zero says, "I'm the CEO, you can leave now." And, if you are wondering, who is Zero? She none other than Kamath's constant companion during all his meetings - regulatory to tech to everything else.

An Indie stray dog Zero had once landed up at his apartment door at the 10th or 14th floor unannounced. And since then, she has been a part of his everyday life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Indie stray dog Zero had once landed up at his apartment door at the 10th or 14th floor unannounced. And since then, she has been a part of his everyday life. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Posting on photo of Zero, Kamath on Wednesday tweeted, She sits in on all meetings at @zerodhaonline from regulatory to tech to everything else, quietly assimilating. I've had dreams, where I come to the office and Zero says "I'm the CEO, you can leave now."

A post by BalaKrishna Adiga, a Zerodha customer, shared by Kamath along with the tweet, said, “It is a mystery till date how she reached the high floor. From that day she was part of Zerodha. I also came to know that Nithin had several strays floating around in Zerodha office, all taken care by him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Twitterati responded to the post enthusiastically. Till afternoon, the post garnered over 1K likes.

Notably Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, posting picture of his dog Annabeth, said she participates in all my webinars & meetings. She patiently listens to all the questions. She insists on replying ahead of me. She expresses her displeasure like this when I don't give her opportunity to speak.

Another follower said, So nice to see Indies being spoilt and featured by industry stalwarts ! Much appreciated. FYI Kiara could be related to Zero. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The swag of sitting in that chair already tells you who the boss is! You can send in the resignation, another adds.

So cutely, she is marking her zone and attending the meetings in Style, a follower replied.