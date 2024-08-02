Nithin Kamath has an advice for investors who want to avoid capital gains tax. Check here

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shares a meme on X on the revised capital gains tax.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published2 Aug 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Nithin Kamath took a witty jibe on X.
Nithin Kamath took a witty jibe on X.

In a witty jibe at paying capital gains tax, Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer of online stock brokerage firm Zerodha, offered tips on how to avoid paying it. Nikhil Kamath shared a meme on X to share his views.

In his light-hearted advice, Kamath suggested that investors start by researching the best stocks. However, he added a slight twist: once they identify these top stock picks, they should ideally just ignore them and buy the worst performers instead. This strategy, Kamath quipped, would result in losses, meaning investors would get no capital gains. And with no capital gains, investors could dodge paying taxes on such investments.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath says SEBI suggestions on F&O ‘won’t really change options volumes’

“Now that we have processed the capital gains tax increase, here's something on a lighter note,” Kamath posted on X.

In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant tax proposals for investors in the Indian stock market. The finance minister hiked the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rate on equity and index trades.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Here’s what Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath says on STT

The Long-Term Capital Gain (LTCG) Tax was increased to 12.50% from 10%, and the Short-Term Capital Gain (STCG) Tax to 20% from 15%.

Additionally, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rate has doubled from 0.01% to 0.02%, which would significantly impact equity and index traders involved in Futures and Options (F&O) transactions. This will increase the tax burden on equity and index traders involved in F&O transactions.

Despite the holding period, unlisted bonds and debentures, debt mutual funds and market-linked debentures will still attract tax on capital gains at applicable rates.

Also Read | Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath lauds PM Modi’s ‘hard work’ says, ‘energy at his age…’

"We wanted to simplify the approach to taxation - also for the capital gains. Second, if anything, the average taxation has actually come down when we say it is 12.5%. We have worked out for each of the different asset classes. The point that we brought it down from below the average to 12.5% encourages investment in the markets," the finance minister said after the Budget 2024 speech.

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the goal of such changes in the tax regime was to simplify the system.

In her budget speech, she said, “We will continue our efforts to simplify taxes, improve taxpayer services, provide tax certainty, and reduce litigation while enhancing revenues for funding the development and welfare schemes of the government.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 10:40 AM IST
HomeCompaniesPeopleNithin Kamath has an advice for investors who want to avoid capital gains tax. Check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    159.05
    10:41 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4 (-2.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    307.45
    10:41 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -3.7 (-1.19%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    10:41 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,099.35
    10:41 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -45.25 (-3.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.38
    10:34 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.3 (5.69%)

    Info Edge India

    7,257.00
    10:34 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    344 (4.98%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    363.75
    10:34 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    15.55 (4.47%)

    Castrol India

    265.55
    10:34 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.85 (3.85%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue