State Bank of India ( SBI ) has appointed former Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CEO Nitin Chugh as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) to drive digital banking operations.

In this role Nitin would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisition through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies.

Nitin Chugh is a seasoned banker and a digital banking expert with an experience of nearly 3 decades. Prior to joining SBI he was serving Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as MD & CEO. He also had a long and impactful stint of 18 years at HDFC Bank where he managed several leadership roles in retail banking.

Apart from a Postgraduate degree in Management, Nitin holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Computer Science from NIT, Kurukshetra.

SBI had invited applications for the position in December.

According to a public notice by SBI, the position would be responsible for envisioning, developing and in execution of bank's digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge/skills in a constructive, empowering and collaborative way.

Earlier, the bank had hired Chief Finance Officer (CFO) from the private sector.

