Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  Nitin Chugh joins SBI as DMD & Head - Digital Banking

Nitin Chugh joins SBI as DMD & Head - Digital Banking

Apart from a Postgraduate degree in Management, Nitin Chugh holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Computer Science from NIT, Kurukshetra.
1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Livemint

Nitin Chugh is a seasoned banker and a digital banking expert with an experience of nearly 3 decades.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed former Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CEO Nitin Chugh as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) to drive digital banking operations.

State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed former Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CEO Nitin Chugh as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) to drive digital banking operations.

In this role Nitin would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisition through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies.

In this role Nitin would be responsible for driving growth of customer acquisition through digital channels, along with defining and implementing digital strategies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Nitin Chugh is a seasoned banker and a digital banking expert with an experience of nearly 3 decades. Prior to joining SBI he was serving Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as MD & CEO. He also had a long and impactful stint of 18 years at HDFC Bank where he managed several leadership roles in retail banking.

Apart from a Postgraduate degree in Management, Nitin holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Computer Science from NIT, Kurukshetra.

SBI had invited applications for the position in December.

According to a public notice by SBI, the position would be responsible for envisioning, developing and in execution of bank's digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge/skills in a constructive, empowering and collaborative way.

Earlier, the bank had hired Chief Finance Officer (CFO) from the private sector.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!