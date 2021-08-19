Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Nitin Chugh steps down as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CEO over personal reasons

Nitin Chugh steps down as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CEO over personal reasons

Nitin Chugh has resigned from the post of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD and CEO.
1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Chugh's tenure as Director of the bank is “co-terminus with his tenure as Managing Director and CEO of the bank”, meaning he will cease to be the director of the company from the date of his exit

Nitin Chugh has tendered his resignation from the post of managing director and chief executive officer at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. In a letter dated August 18, 2021, Chugh will step down from the office with effect from close of business hours on September 30, 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

His tenure as Director of the bank is “co-terminus with his tenure as Managing Director and CEO of the bank," the lender said. This means Chugh will cease to be the director of the company from the date of his exit.

“He has confirmed, in his resignation letter, that he is resigning due to personal reasons and there are no material reasons," the bank clarified in its filing.

Chugh joined Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in August 2019, and was elevated to  the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the lender with effect from December 01, 2019.

Before coming to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Chugh completed an 18-year-long tenure with HDFC Bank as the Group Head for Digital Banking. Prior to that, he was associated with Standard Chartered Bank as regional sales manager for three years.

Chugh has also worked with Xerox and HCL Technologies in the early years of his career.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in technology (electrical engineering) from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, and a professional diploma in marketing management from All India Management Association.

