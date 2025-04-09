Companies
Neobank Niyo's chief strategy officer resigns, to join US wealthtech firm
SummaryNiyo's chief strategy officer Swapnil Bhaskar will step down in mid-April. He will also resign from his board position at Niyo's subsidiary Alphafront Finserv.
Mumbai: Niyo Solutions Inc.’ chief strategy officer, Swapnil Bhaskar, is set to step down next week, according to three people familiar with the matter.
