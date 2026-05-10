No 5-star rating for Uber CEO — Dara Khosrowshahi reveals his less-than-perfect score; shares tips to improve it

No 5-star rating for Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi! Like every rider on the cab-hailing app, Uber CEO himself is scrambling to improve his less-than-perfect rider rating.
In a recent interview on Sourcery, Khosrowshahi revealed that his Uber rating is 4.83. “My Uber rating is like 4.83,” the CEO said, sharing his intent to improve it.
Khosrowshahi's rider rating on the Uber app is a little under the average of 4.89, according to a company blog.
Uber said it gives ratings to drivers and riders to “ensure safety and accountability” on the platform. While Uber doesn't specify the exact minimum score, riders with excessively low ratings risk getting banned from the platform.
“I gotta get to 4.9,” Khosrowshahi told the publication, while sharing that he has been taking a few steps to keep his ratings up.
Small gestures like meeting the cab on time, asking the driver for permission to use the phone, are how the Uber CEO is climbing his rating graph.
Khosrowshahi also said he's a big tipper — “For a $30 ride, I'll tip 10, 15 bucks.”
According to the Uber CEO, riders should not slam the car door if they want a decent rating. Even Uber, on its blog, has suggested that riders keep the car clean and ask the driver for permission if they need to eat or drink in the car.
Dara Khosrowshahi, despite being the Uber boss, is not known to the drivers of his fleet, and thus, doesn't get any advantage in his rider ratings as such.
“Half of them know who I am, and then we chat on how things are going and how we can improve the product,” he said. “And then half of them kind of are doing their own thing, and then I do my own thing.”
“It's all good,” Khosrowshahi shared.
Yes, Dara Khosrowshahi's rating saw a marginal improvement this year.
The Uber CEO, in 2025, told CBS Sunday Morning that his Uber score was 4.81. This rating has now improved to 4.83.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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