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No 5-star rating for Uber CEO — Dara Khosrowshahi reveals his less-than-perfect score; shares tips to improve it

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated10 May 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc(Bloomberg)
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No 5-star rating for Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi! Like every rider on the cab-hailing app, Uber CEO himself is scrambling to improve his less-than-perfect rider rating.

In a recent interview on Sourcery, Khosrowshahi revealed that his Uber rating is 4.83. “My Uber rating is like 4.83,” the CEO said, sharing his intent to improve it.

Khosrowshahi's rider rating on the Uber app is a little under the average of 4.89, according to a company blog.

Also Read | Uber pumps ₹3,000 crore into India arm as Rapido challenge intensifies

Why does the rating matter?

Uber said it gives ratings to drivers and riders to “ensure safety and accountability” on the platform. While Uber doesn't specify the exact minimum score, riders with excessively low ratings risk getting banned from the platform.

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Tips to fix your Uber rider ratings

“I gotta get to 4.9,” Khosrowshahi told the publication, while sharing that he has been taking a few steps to keep his ratings up.

Small gestures like meeting the cab on time, asking the driver for permission to use the phone, are how the Uber CEO is climbing his rating graph.

Khosrowshahi also said he's a big tipper — “For a $30 ride, I'll tip 10, 15 bucks.”

According to the Uber CEO, riders should not slam the car door if they want a decent rating. Even Uber, on its blog, has suggested that riders keep the car clean and ask the driver for permission if they need to eat or drink in the car.

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Also Read | Registration in UP to become mandatory for Ola, Uber and other ride-hailing apps

‘Half of them know who I am’

Dara Khosrowshahi, despite being the Uber boss, is not known to the drivers of his fleet, and thus, doesn't get any advantage in his rider ratings as such.

“Half of them know who I am, and then we chat on how things are going and how we can improve the product,” he said. “And then half of them kind of are doing their own thing, and then I do my own thing.”

“It's all good,” Khosrowshahi shared.

Also Read | Uber gets Karnataka aggregator licence; only player cleared for cabs, autos

Has Uber CEO's rating improved over the years?

Yes, Dara Khosrowshahi's rating saw a marginal improvement this year.

The Uber CEO, in 2025, told CBS Sunday Morning that his Uber score was 4.81. This rating has now improved to 4.83.

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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