NEW DELHI : There is absolutely no case for auctioning of satellite spectrum, and doing so will not be in tune with global norms, telecom czar and Chairman of Bharti Group Sunil Mittal has said.

Mittal also sought to draw a clear distinction between terrestrial spectrum being used and satcom spectrum.

Asked about the company's stance on whether satellite broadband spectrum should be auctioned or administratively allocated, given also that Airtel's rivals in the market have favoured auction of this spectrum, Mittal asserted that globally there has never been auction for satellite spectrum.

"What auction do you do? People are not understanding...This is not a terrestrial spectrum being used. This is not going to be used in every part of the country. This is going to be only in two landing stations at those specific points. World over, there has never been an auction for satellite spectrum," Mittal had said at a virtual briefing last week.

Bharti-backed OneWeb, a satellite communications company, has plans to offer its services in India from May 2022, and has said its offering will benefit not just Airtel but the other telecom operators as well, by pushing broadband into underserved and remote areas of the country.

OneWeb -- where Bharti recently announced it will invest additional ₹3,700 crore to become largest shareholder -- may also raise some additional funding soon, Mittal, its Executive Chairman, had told reporters during the briefing last week.

