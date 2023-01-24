‘No need for promoter funds soon’1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Vistara aims to expand its fleet from 53 aircraft to 60 by the end of 2023 , and further to 70 by 2024, Kannan said, adding the airline has been promised all pending deliveries of Boeing 787s by March 2024
Vistara does not plan to seek any fund infusion from its promoters Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines for three to six months, on the back of a strong December quarter.
