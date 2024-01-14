No one can be stopped from leaving for better incentives: TCS boss Krithivasan
Summary
- “Why don’t senior executives leave TCS? Because we ensure that there is a long-term value we offer,” says the IT major's CEO
K. Krithivasan took over as chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on 1 June last year, after the previous CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, stepped down abruptly in March. Krithivasan, 59, who joined TCS in July 1989, had taken over in April 2007 as the president of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) division, which accounts for a third of the company’s total business. In his first short sit-down interview with Mint, the soft-spoken Krithivasan came across as guarded. Under his watch, TCS has done better than smaller rival Infosys Ltd for two straight quarters, with the boss sharing that the company is now focusing more on growth and expects the next financial year to be better than the current one. Edited excerpts: