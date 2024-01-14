No one can be stopped from leaving for better incentives: TCS boss Krithivasan

On talent mobility...

Like most TCSers, the thought of working outside has never crossed our mind. It’s not something we debate or think about at all. Organizations must provide the right work environment. People have the freedom to work where they want to and where they feel they are valued and cherished. You need to retain people by your values. Why don’t senior executives leave TCS? Because we ensure that there is a long-term value we offer. All CEOs before me joined this company as trainees. Anybody who joins TCS knows that they have a shot at becoming if not the CEO, at least reaching the senior-most levels. There is a joke internally here at TCS, that when you join TCS, it’s your decision. But when you are thinking of leaving, the family weighs in. The whole family decides. I believe that if organizations must retain people, they need to do so through positive incentives. If somebody finds more incentives elsewhere, they will leave the company and we cannot stop people from doing that.