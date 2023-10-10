No place for Byju Raveendran in latest Hurun India Rich List 2023 after recent rout
Earlier this month, Byju's announced that they have set the target to become profitable by March 2024 on account of consolidation and restructuring of the organisation and settlement on USD 1.2 billion loan
Byju Raveendran of ed-tech platform Byju's exited the list of the richest individuals, according to Hurun India Rich List 2023. The exit was cited to investor markdowns that Byju's incurred. Once favourite of India's start-up ecosystem, and edtech evolution does not feature in the richest individual list for India anymore.