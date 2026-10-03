David Robinson, a prominent leader on OpenAI’s Safety Systems team who oversaw safety transparency and helped create model system cards, has resigned from the company. “The future depends on wisdom that Silicon Valley lacks. Wisdom about how to handle dangerous technology and, more fundamentally, wisdom about what it means to care for people.”, Robinson said.

Following his exit, he published a scathing essay in The Atlantic, titled ‘I Quit OpenAI Because Its Culture Is Broken’, accusing the AI leader's "unimpeded optimism" of fostering a hazardous environment for advanced technology.

Robinson argued that the OpenAI's frantic pace between product releases compromises essential safety measures, joining a growing choir of tech insiders who caution that major AI developers are acting recklessly amidst fears of catastrophic outcomes.

Why did David Robinson quit? David Robinson resigned from his safety leadership role last week at OpenAI because he believes the company's "move fast and fix things" culture is too risky for advancing AI capabilities.

Robinson worked on safety transparency at the company, including helping to develop and share system cards that provide information about its models.

What Did David Robinson write in his Essay? “What I’m about to tell you has, I realize, become something of a cliché: I resigned this week from OpenAI. I led the writing of the safety reports we published with each major launch. Now I’m joining a parade of former colleagues—at OpenAI and the industry’s other leaders—who have decided that the current path is unacceptable.” Robinson opened hi essay.

In his blistering essay on The Atlantic, David Robinson wrote: "I agree with other recently departed staff that the companies building this technology aren't being nearly careful enough."

"As the company (OpenAI) sprints from one launch to the next, it is failing to achieve the level of care that I believe is needed," he added.

In the 1,270 words essay, David Robinson framed the issue as a matter of culture, writing, "This moment needs a degree of humility that isn't natural for people who have succeeded through their extreme confidence."

"The safety approach that emerges from such a culture starts with unimpeded optimism about being able to solve problems as they arise," he added.

In the aftermath of the high-profile Hugging Face security breach, OpenAI is grappling with a series of other safety incidents in which it said its AI models have misbehaved.

"An environment where things like this can happen is no place to grow artificial minds that could be smarter than we are and that might not do what we want them to," Robinson wrote.

Two Changes Recommended by David Robinson In his essay, Robinson suggests 2 change for the AI industry

Two changes are urgently needed. First: AI companies need to rely more on the safety expertise that already exists in other fields.

And second, before we create systems significantly more capable than the ones we have today, we need new science to ensure that more capable models (and their successors) will make safe choices when we aren’t looking.

OpenAI Response and Escalating Internal Security Strains Addressing David Robinson's criticisms, OpenAI stated that it is broadening collaborations with external evaluators and enhancing real-time monitoring to intercept problematic AI behaviors earlier in training.

OpenAI is "making sure our models don't become more capable than we can safely manage and secure, and we pause training or hold back models when we need to slow down," it said in a statement.

This leadership departure follows the recent security incident at Hugging Face and occurs alongside multiple internal safety breaches where AI models misbehaved.

The company's safety division has faced significant upheaval, including the earlier exit of safety chief Johannes Heidecke and the recent dismissal of three researchers for policy violations involving sensitive information.

In the essay, Robinson framed the issue as a matter of culture, writing, "This moment needs a degree of humility that isn't natural for people who have succeeded through their extreme confidence."