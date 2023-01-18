‘No rate hike, fiscal deficit at 6% in FY24’

Risks to India’s outlook are primarily related to global economic conditions. The potential emergence of new variants remains a possible tail risk for both the Indian and global economy. Nonetheless, India has weathered global surges in covid over the past year due to the emergence of Omicron quite well from an economic perspective and we expect this to continue even with the sharp rise in cases in China. China’s rapid shift away from its zero-covid strategy, while causing near-term disruptions, could add upside for its economic outlook in the latter part of 2023. The impact of this on India is subject to significant uncertainty and would likely be mixed. On the one hand, global growth prospects could be more supportive, but on the other, commodity price and inflationary pressures could prove more challenging than our current baseline.

