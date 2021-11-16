‘No shortage of great products and brands in luxury watch category’

India has a population of 1.4 billion and we have been in the country for a very long time. When we look at our priorities, we have to look at the opportunity from the market size. We see that the Indian consumer has not only has high awareness, but also a high appreciation for our brand. This makes India a very high priority for us, and probably, a higher priority than China. We see a very strong recovery across the globe, specifically also in the U.S., which has been extremely strong for us. But when we look two to three years ahead, there's probably not a single market where we expect as much growth as India.