No systemic risk to Indian financial system: Uday Kotak amid Adani Group's stock rout
- Uday Kotak's tweet comes amid a sharp sell-off in Adani Group companies shares, which led the market into a tailspin
Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak doesn't see any systemic risk to the Indian financial system, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. However, the Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO believes that large Indian corporates rely more on global sources for debt and equity finance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×