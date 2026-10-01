Noel Tata faces fresh challenge as two Tata Trusts vice-chairmen question restructuring plan, governance process

Noel Tata is finding himself in a new problem in the midst of the Tata Sons boardroom battle, with two vice-chairmen of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust claiming that he advanced a restructuring plan without any consultation, Bloomberg reported based on a letter the duo sent to the trustees of 30 September.

Advertisement

In their letter, they wrote, “No meeting of the Trustees of SDTT was held,” and added that the communication that was issued regarding the restructuring was done in the Trust's name but cannot be considered as the collective decision of the institution.

Srinivasan and Singh also approached a provincial regulator in order to flag their issues with the SDTT governance, as per a petition filed in Maharashtra, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The SDTT is among the 13 charities that together make up the Tata Trusts, the group which is the majority shareholder of Tata Sons, with equity of 66%. It is thus the holding company of the sprawling conglomerate which owns valuable brands like the Taj hotels, Air India, Jaguar Land Rover, and others.

Advertisement

Noel Tata is the chairman of Tata Trusts.

The communication that Srinivasan and Singh have objections with refers to a 28th September letter from Noel in which the board of Tata Trusts has been urged to consider as well as approve a strategic reorganisation which wil help to potentially remove the tag of shadow-lender on Tata Sons and thus skirt a mandatory listing on the stock market.

Noel’s status as perpetual trustee challenged Srinivasan has separately challenged the status of Noel Tata as a perpetual trustee, his reappointment as chairman in 2024 October, and Tata Trusts heightened interference in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons, the publication reported citing the petition filed with the Charity Commissioner.

“The institutional position of SDTT must be distinguished from the views of any individual trustee,” the two vice chairs wrote as they stressed that decisions of this magnitude need “collective deliberation and proper governance process.”

Advertisement

The also said that the issue regarding listing is not new for the group, and recalled that the Tata Trusts had to face a similar issue during the tenure of Ratan Tata. At that time, they wrote, it was agreed upon that “Trusts were not in the business of running a business,” a principle they believe is being put at risk.

Noel Tata, on the other hand, fears that a listing would dilute the ability of Tata Sons to fend off any attempts at hostile takeover of units of Tata Group. There are around two dozen listed Tata entities which had a combined revenue of $185 billion in the year ended March 2026.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer