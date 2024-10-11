Noel Tata appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata has been appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Trusts.

Mumbai: Noel Tata has been chosen to succeed Ratan Naval Tata as Chairman of the Tata Trusts, the philanthropic entities that own the holding company of the Tata Group companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of Tata Trusts met on Friday morning and approved the appointment of Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, as the chair of Tata Sons, according to an executive privy to the development.

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86, on 9 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, there was a condolence meeting, after which the board of Tata Trusts approved the name of Noel Tata who succeeds Mr Tata," the executive told Mint.

Tata Sons is 65.9% owned by the trusts, 12.87% by half a dozen Tata Group companies, and 18.4% by the Mistry family.

Ahead of the Tata Trusts meeting, Noel Tata had emerged as the front-runner to be the successor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)