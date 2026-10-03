Noel Tata on ₹250 cr investment for IIM Bangalore and why need of the hour is primary education

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, recently spoke about the group’s strategic philanthropic investments in Indian education, beginning with a significant commitment of ₹500 crore to establish a premier undergraduate institution in partnership with IIM Bangalore. He also mentioned that the biggest priority right now is strengthening early childhood schooling.

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The founding-family patriarch is currently in the news amid reports of differences with Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and over the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

Tata Trust to invest ₹ 250 crore at IIM Bangalore for undergrad Varsity “To start with, we have agreed to invest ₹250 crore with IIM Bangalore, to set up an undergraduate university. It will be one of the best institutions in the country. We have started with the first batch of 80 students. The intention is to spend ₹250 crore there and another ₹250 crore three years later to develop this institute,” he said while speaking to Republic TV.

“But, I think the need of the hour is also primary education. If you don't build the academic foundations of children during the primary years, it may be difficult to catch up later on. So we are also looking at what interventions we can do in primary education.”

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Earlier this year, while speaking at the IIMBue 2026, an annual conclave hosted by old students of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, Tata outlined the future direction of Tata Trusts.

He said, as cited by Tata Trust, “The founders left their shares in the companies to the Trusts with one message: do good for India. They never said to become the biggest company. The companies exist to serve India and improve the quality of life.”

More educational institutions and hospitals are to come up The new strategy revives a legacy that produced some of India’s most respected public institutions – Indian Institute of Science, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Tata Memorial Hospital.

As per Noel Tata, continuing the same legacy, Tata Trusts will establish 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals across the country. The proposed hospitals will operate on a cross-subsidy model, where premium-paying patients help finance treatment for economically weaker sections.

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He had further pointed out that education would be another major area of investment, noting that the undergraduate institution at IIM Bangalore is an important beginning. He argued that India urgently needs many more world-class higher education institutions and expressed concern that thousands of talented Indian students continue to leave the country each year due to the limited availability of quality institutions.

“There is no reason why India cannot build enough quality institutions so students can study in India instead of leaving simply because there are too few seats,” he stated.