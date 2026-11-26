Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has asked Tata Sons to prioritise several issues raised by him ahead of the holding company's board meeting scheduled for November 30, PTI reported.

In a fresh letter sent on Wednesday to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel sought a revision of the meeting's agenda, arguing that the matters flagged by him should be discussed before other items.

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According to the PTI report, Noel invoked Article 121B of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA), which requires a director's notice to be considered ahead of other resolutions. He pointed out that the issues raised in his October 26 communication were placed sixth on the agenda and had not been given priority.

Among the matters Noel wants discussed is an alleged conflict of interest involving TVS Motor Company, led by Venu Srinivasan, and Hanno One Warehousing, in which members of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's family have an interest.

Noel also reiterated concerns over a communication received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 11, proposals to restructure Tata Sons to avoid a stock market listing, and a funding request from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds more than 18% in Tata Sons.

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He argued that the board should first discuss how to comply with the RBI's communication before deciding on any related measures.

Reiterates opposition to Chandrasekaran's reappointment The latest letter also makes clear that Noel does not consider his communication an acceptance of the validity of the resolution reportedly passed at the September 17 board meeting.

He reiterated his opposition to the resolution concerning the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

Noel has also sought the minutes of the September 17 meeting in the form in which they were originally recorded, along with a statement detailing how the changes he requested on October 8 were addressed.

According to PTI, Noel had earlier sought access to the audio-video recording of the September 17 meeting but was unsuccessful.

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Seeks recording of November 30 board meeting In another request, Noel has asked Tata Sons to record the upcoming November 30 board meeting and make the recording available to directors later, should they seek access to it.

The demand comes amid continuing differences over the functioning and governance of Tata Sons, including the reappointment of Chandrasekaran and the company's listing status.

Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel, collectively hold more than two-thirds of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, meanwhile, owns more than 18% of the company.