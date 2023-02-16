Nokia aims to lead pvt 5G market in India
Indian investments in private wireless networks is expected to reach around $240-250 million by 2027
New Delhi: Nokia aims to surpass its rivals and lead the Indian market for private 5G networks which the Finnish telecom gear maker expects to become a $240 million market by 2027 with deployment potential of more than 2,400 sites across the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×