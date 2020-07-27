Hopefully not. We are creating a culture of data sharing of non-personal data. As companies understand the overall benefits that will come to the country, to the society, and even to their own businesses, once they get access to other data sources, we believe will transition to a more data-sharing kind of an economy. The request to NPDA will come down over time. The most important thing is making this data available for many people to innovate and create new businesses. That’s what we are proposing. Now, when we go through the implementation, or look at how the bill has to be written, we may come up with some additional ways to smoothen it. We have tried to keep the overhead as low as possible. That’s why we have disposed with the requirement of a licence. We have said it is a disclosure-based regulation. We are saying that when you are small, you don’t need to disclose, it is optional, but when you are big, you need to disclose. We are trying to make it easy for smaller companies to become a data business, to get access to data. If you are a larger business, you anyway have the wherewithal to comply.