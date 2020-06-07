Normalcy to return in the next 90 days, says HDFC Bank’s Arvind Kapil

“As the lockdown opens up, everything will normalize. I expect it to normalize over the first 30-90 days. The only anxiety is of businesses opening up. However, we see a robust economy coming back pretty fast. In two-wheeler segment we are seeing 85% run rate (for loan disbursals) and we started barely one month ago. Auto is at 50% run rate. They are talking about 75% run-rate in the second month. People are talking about green-shoots. So, India’s demand is for real," Kapil said. Out of its total loan book of ₹9.93 trillion, HDFC Bank’s retail loans are worth ₹4.94 trillion, with auto loans constituting 16% and two-wheelers 1.9% of the portfolio.