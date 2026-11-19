Terming Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia not a "smart decision", Elon Musk on Wednesday said the former CEO of the chipmaker company was irreplaceable.

Musk, who had previously said that it would be an honour to hire the Nvidia co-founder, compared his departure to removing basketball legend Michael Jordan from a team enjoying a winning streak.

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Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, Musk said: "You're not going to find me saying one thing publicly and another thing privately. Jensen is an old friend of mine. I would call Jensen Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team."

He added: "You got to think long and hard before you take someone, let's say you're Chicago Bulls, middle of your second season, and you got a winning streak that's just going to happen, and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me."

Jordan, widely regarded as one of basketball's greatest players, led the Chicago Bulls to multiple championships.

'No one could really replace Huang' Musk also said that Huang would be difficult to replace, pointing to the Nvidia co-founder's ability to handle multiple responsibilities and his longstanding relationships with major suppliers.

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"You see him eating street food in Korea and Taiwan with critical suppliers. He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades. He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him. And many of them are there because of him, and have had higher offers to go elsewhere and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen," Musk said.

The SpaceX CEO added that he had heard similar views about Huang from US President Donald Trump.

"I think the president has voiced publicly that he thinks Jensen should have stayed as CEO, and everyone I know thinks the same," Musk said.

According to a CNBC report, Musk and Huang have known each other for years through Nvidia's work with Tesla and OpenAI. Tesla has been a major customer of Nvidia's chips, while Huang has also praised Musk on several occasions.

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Allegations surrounding Huang Huang has reportedly faced allegations of an extramarital relationship with a woman described as an alleged Chinese spy, who is accused of using her connections within Nvidia to divert advanced chips to technology companies in China.

There have also been reports alleging that Huang had relationships with two members of his staff.

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO last week. He is expected to testify before the US Congress next month on issues concerning national security and export controls.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.