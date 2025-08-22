Not done yet: DMart’s outgoing CEO keen to stay on after term expiry
Neville Noronha, who took over as CEO in February 2007, has scaled up DMart’s revenue from ₹2,208.56 crore in FY12 to ₹59,358.05 crore in FY25. Profit after tax shot up from ₹60.16 crore to ₹2,707.45 crore in the same period.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Neville Noronha, the low-profile executive who turned DMart into India’s largest listed retailer, isn’t ready to walk away just yet. Set to step down as chief executive officer (CEO) in January 2026, Noronha has said he wants to stay connected with the company “in whatever form".