Not done yet: DMart’s outgoing CEO keen to stay on after term expiry

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Neville Noronha, the low-profile executive who turned DMart into India’s largest listed retailer, isn’t ready to walk away just yet. Set to step down as chief executive officer (CEO) in January 2026, Noronha has said he wants to stay connected with the company “in whatever form".

He joins a growing list of long-serving leaders at family-run firms, like Bharti Airtel’s Gopal Vittal and Bajaj Finance’s Rajeev Jain, who have continued in advisory or board roles even after handing over the corner office.

“I'm not particular about any title. But whenever, wherever the organization needs me, I’m available," Noronha said in DMart’s once-a-year analyst interaction on 30 July, adding that it is for the promoter and the board to take a call. “But obviously, my association with DMart is beyond just the position I hold, right? I also have decent equity in the company," Noronha said.

Noronha owns 1.93% shares in Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart, as of June 2025, according to shareholding data from the BSE.

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, who founded the retailer in May 2000, owns 75%, although he is not on the board. Instead, Damani’s daughter, Manjri Chandak, is part of the nine-member board. Former Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman C.B. Bhave is the chairman of DMart.

Noronha, who took over as CEO in February 2007, has scaled up DMart’s revenue from ₹2,208.56 crore in FY12 to ₹59,358.05 crore in FY25. Profit after tax shot up from ₹60.16 crore to ₹2,707.45 crore in the same period.

“Retaining outgoing CEOs, as DMart is doing with Neville Noronha, provides strategic continuity and eases leadership transitions—a model seen in top global firms," said Rituparna Chakraborthy, India Partner at True Search, an executive search firm, adding that the trend is to have some continuity by way of elevating them to the board as non-executive director.

Noronha did not reply to Mint's questionnaire on the role he expects to play at the retailer starting next year.

Tread with care

Promoters and boards are often keen to have long-standing successful CEOs continue in advisory roles, said Sonal Agarwal, managing partner at Accord, an executive search firm. “However, having recruited a new CEO, it is important to define role boundaries to allow the incoming leader to chart their own strategy," she said.

If necessary, the exiting CEO must be able to curate their involvement to a “light-touch" or “on-demand" model that creates enough space for the new CEO to build their own business models, CXO teams and relationships with all stakeholders, Agarwal added.

Some analysts expect Noronha to help DMart in store expansion while his successor Anshul Asawa would focus on the retail business.

“Neville highlighted that one thing that he could have done better in the pace is store expansion. He believes the company should have reached 600 stores by now; this is something he is looking to correct in future," JM Financial analysts Gaurav Jogani, Mehul Desai and Tanuj Pandia wrote in a note dated 30 July.

“Anshul Asawa (CEO designate) will focus on business operations and Nevillle Noronha (CEO) will focus on store expansion going forward," the analysts wrote.

Setting a precedent

Rajeev Jain, who joined Bajaj Finance as CEO in 2007, became managing director in 2015 and stepped up to vice-chairman from April 2025, after Anup Saha was appointed as his successor. Saha, however, left less than four months after his appointment, leaving Jain to return to the corner room for six months while he worked to find a successor.

Incidentally, Jain echoed the same sentiments as Noronha before taking on the role of vice-chairman.

“I intend to remain in BFL (Bajaj Finance Ltd) and hopefully remain actively involved in shaping the strategy of BFL and its subsidiaries to drive short-term and medium-term goals is how I would look at future role(s), but that's subject to how the board decides," said Jain in a post-earnings call with analysts on 29 January.

Last October, Bharti Airtel announced that its CEO, Gopal Vittal, would take over as the vice-chairman from January 2025. The country's second-largest telecom carrier appointed Shashwat Sharma as the CEO.

Under Vittal’s leadership, Bharti Airtel’s revenue from operations more than doubled from ₹80,359 crorein FY13 to ₹1,72,985 crore in FY25. During the same period, the company’s profit skyrocketed sixteenfold—from ₹2,266.9 crore to ₹37,481.3 crore.

Meanwhile, under Rajeev Jain, Bajaj Finance’s total net income has grown from ₹332 crore in FY08 to ₹44,954 crore in FY25, while profit after tax has increased from ₹21 crore to ₹16,779 crore over the same period.