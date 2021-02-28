Not everyone is ready to go back to office: Randstad India CEO

Even before covid, I was leading a global initiative for Randstad, which was designed around future proofing the way we work. Covid has accelerated the initiative and allowed us to re-think the purpose of an office. Previously, the office was a place you reported to work, and we grew up in a work of present-ism—as leaders we managed teams who were present in office. Now, we are moving towards a hybrid way of working. The purpose of the office will change. Instead of being a place where you report to work, the purpose will be collaboration and celebration. The real work can be done from anywhere. This has big implications. You need to re-think the footprint of the office, the size, the location etc. Randstad is re-thinking all its offices around the world.