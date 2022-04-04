Not just salary, other key reasons why Great Resignation continues in India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Resignation shows no sign of easing and a dwindling supply of workers may be here to stay, according to a survey by Randstad NV, a global provider of employment services. The term has been in fashion since last year that is seen to be capturing the rising trend of employees leaving jobs or more of a reshuffle with hordes of employees’ job-hopping, exiting their current positions for better ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Great Resignation shows no sign of easing and a dwindling supply of workers may be here to stay, according to a survey by Randstad NV, a global provider of employment services. The term has been in fashion since last year that is seen to be capturing the rising trend of employees leaving jobs or more of a reshuffle with hordes of employees’ job-hopping, exiting their current positions for better ones.

The events of the past two years have altered the sentiments of employees around the world, and today they have permanently shifted. Through these changes, many realize that happiness is key to success in life and at work, and they are ready to let employers know how they feel, as per the survey.

The events of the past two years have altered the sentiments of employees around the world, and today they have permanently shifted. Through these changes, many realize that happiness is key to success in life and at work, and they are ready to let employers know how they feel, as per the survey. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As far as India is concerned, 63% participants said they would rather be unemployed than be unhappy in a job. More than half (68%) the participants in the survey said that they would quit a job if it was preventing them from enjoying their life. Almost half (49%) the respondents said they would quit a job if it prevented them from enjoying life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About 70% participants agreed that their personal life is more important than their work life and 61% of them said they would choose to not work at all if money money was no object.

With a decline in Covid-19 cases, companies are increasingly calling their employees back to the office, at least for part of the week. Though, many companies have still not asked all employees to fully return to the office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}