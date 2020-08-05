Not looking to trade any charges with Cyrus Mistry: Ratan Tata

In the court filing on 3 August, Tata, who chairs the Tata Trust, said that Mistry was appointed chairman of Tata Sons Ltd to lead the Tata group into the future and not to merely act as a critic of the past. “Questioning decisions of the past by looking at them through the lens of short-term returns and calling them “value destroying", Mr Cyrus Mistry forgets that Tata leaders are not known to criticize the past, but to do something meaningful for the future," Tata said in the affidavit, reviewed by Mint. The Tata group and Shapoorji Pallonji group through its two investment firms, are embroiled in a protracted legal battle after Mistry was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.