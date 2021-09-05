Not much progress made in resolution of stressed assets: Nirmal Gangwal

Despite the introduction of IBC in 2016, the resolution of distressed assets hasn’t made any significant progress. Although there have been a number of amendments to the law and the ground-breaking judgments of courts to resolve contentious debt disputes, delays and low recovery rate have been adversely affecting IBC. According to the regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) dataset, 348 cases of insolvencies have been successfully resolved as of 31 March 2021. Banks and financial institutions (FIs) recovered approximately ₹2 lakh crore out of the entire claims of ₹5.16 lakh crore, taking a haircut of over 60% on an average. In addition, in Q4FY21, 29 insolvency cases were resolved and creditors recovered ₹4,600 crore, out of total claims of ₹17,389 crore. The recovery rate is a meagre 26.45%. In addition, the average time taken to resolve the cases is 459 days, which stretches much beyond the ideal time of 180 days and the mandatory upper limit of 330 days. Because of the long gestation period for resolving cases under IBC, the assets witness lack of alignment with business interest. This has led to a decrease in the value of assets over a period of time until the case is resolved or liquidated. The scenario has led to the erosion in the value of assets, adding to lenders’ expenditure.