Not Sam Altman, Jensen Huang; this billionaire gains most from AI deals in 2025, net worth surges to $350 billion

AI infrastructure deals have swept the world in 2025, with companies like OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, AMD and others announcing multi-billion AI deals in just the past month.

According to a new report by Forbes, these AI deals have caused the rise in valuations of companies such as Oracle, OpenAI and Nvidia. As a result, the billionaire founders, executives and investors tied to the massive AI data centre buildout of these firms have benefitted the most.

“There's so much impatience and desire to move quickly and fear of getting left behind that there’s a very high premium on getting the most you can the fastest,” Stella Biderman, executive director of AI nonprofit EleutherAI, told Forbes.

As per the publication, these AI deals have resulted in the explosive growth in the net worth of at least 20 of the most notable billionaires. Together, they have added more than $450 billion to their fortunes since January 1 this year.

Which AI billionaire has gained the most? Oracle cofounder and chief technology officer Larry Ellison has emerged as the biggest winner in the AI race.

The octogenarian has added $140 billion to his wealth in the past year, thanks to a 73 per cent jump in Oracle shares.

Shares of Oracle have skyrocketed over estimates that revenue from cloud infrastructure, which powers AI, would soar from $18 billion this year to $144 billion over the next four years.

Last month, Ellison replaced Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world for a while.

In a stunning few minutes after markets opened, stock in Ellison's Oracle Corp. rocketed more than a third, enough for him to temporarily wrest the title from its longtime holder Elon Musk and hand it to the software giant's co-founder.

Larry Ellison owns about 40% of Oracle, which means its surging stock added $100 billion to his net worth in little over a half-hour after the stock market opened.

Larry Ellison net worth According to Forbes, as of October 10 this year, Larry Ellison's net worth stood at $349.4. This is a 66.6% jump as compared to December 31 last year, when his net worth stood at $209.7.