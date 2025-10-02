Not Satya Nadella, this CEO is the richest Indian professional manager; has nearly 10x more net worth than Sundar Pichai

Hurun India Rich List: Surpassing tech stalwarts like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, Jayshree Ullal has become the richest Indian professional manager as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Not just the richest professional manager, Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks has also topped the list of the wealthiest Indian woman in the list, surpassing Radha Vembu of Zoho and Falguni Nayar of Nykaa.

Jayshree Ullal net worth According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Jayshree Ullal has a net worth of ₹50,170 crore, putting her at the top of the list of richest professional managers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella lags far behind with a net worth of ₹9,770 score, bagging the Number 2 spot. Sundar Pichai is at the 7th position with a net worth of ₹5,810 crore, while PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi stands at Number 8 with ₹5,130 crore net worth.

Jayshree Ullal is the President and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking company, and has remained in the position since 2008. According to Forbes, the value of Arista Networks rose to 7 billion in 2024, adding wealth to Ullal's net worth, who owns 3 per cent stake in the company.

“Jayshree Ullal tops the list at ₹50,170 crore with Arista Networks, underscoring the scale of global tech wealth creation,” Hurun said in a statement, releasing its list.

Based in San Fransisco, Jayshree Ullal is known leadership in building one of Silicon Valley’s most successful networking companies, and facilitating Arista to cement its position as one of the strongest global tech powerhouses.

Ullal was born in London, and raised in New Delhi, with her roots tied to Indian schools. She received her BS degree in electrical engineering from the San Francisco State University, and did her masters from the Santa Clara University.

Top 10 richest Indian professional managers 2025 1. Jayshree Ullal (Arista Networks): Net worth – ₹50,170 crore

2. Satya Nadella (Microsoft): Net worth – ₹9,770 crore

3. Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks): Net worth – ₹9,190 crore

4. Ignatius Navil Noronha (Avenue Supermarts): Net worth – ₹6,570 crore

5. Ajaypal Singh Banga (Investments): Net worth – ₹5,970 crore

6. Thomas Kurian (Investments): Net worth – ₹5,900 crore

7. Sundar Pichai (Google): Net worth – ₹5,810 crore

8. Indra K Nooyi (PepsiCo): Net worth – ₹5,130 crore

9. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe): Net worth – ₹4,670 crore