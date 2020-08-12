NPS corpus may hit 6 trillion in a year: PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay

In terms of fund inflows, NPS has been growing steadily. In the June quarter, new subscriptions have increased in NPS in terms of the total number of customers. As far as the assets under management (AUM) are concerned, it is a factor of contribution as well as market movement. The government sector is showing a growth of about 20% in terms of contribution during April-July 2020 as compared to last year. In the private sector, corporates are showing growth of around 50% in terms of inflows during the same period as compared to last year. In terms of retail, we got 36% more inflows into AUM during the April- July period as against last year.