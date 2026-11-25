Jensen Huang on Tuesday addressed Nvidia employees in the first all-hands meeting since the board, in a dramatic reversal, reinstated him as the CEO. Huang, who was reinstated as CEO on Monday just 11 days after he resigned, apologised to employees for letting them down and promised to do better the second time around.

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Huang also told employees that he had violated some of the company's code of conduct and made "some terrible mistakes," one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Did Trump pressure Nvidia? Addressing staff at an hour-long all-hands meeting at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Huang said it was untrue that he had been reinstated because of pressure from US President Donald Trump on the board.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Jensen Huang tell Nvidia employees at his first all-hands meeting after returning as CEO? ⌵ Huang apologised for letting employees down, said he had made serious mistakes and promised to do better. He also thanked interim CEO Colette Kress for her leadership. 2 Did Jensen Huang tell Nvidia employees he was in therapy? ⌵ Yes. Huang told employees at the all-hands meeting that he was in therapy. 3 Why does Jensen Huang oppose a succession plan at Nvidia? ⌵ Huang said Nvidia has multiple capable leaders overseeing different parts of the company, so it does not need succession planning in the usual way. He also argued that a succession plan could create unnecessary hierarchy. 4 Did Jensen Huang say Donald Trump pressured Nvidia's board to reinstate him? ⌵ No. Huang rejected the claim that he was reinstated because of pressure from Trump, saying the board had evaluated the facts and was assured there was no national security threat. 5 What did Jensen Huang say about the difficulty of addressing Nvidia employees? ⌵ Huang called the all-hands meeting the second-hardest meeting of his life. He said the first was a meeting with his wife.

Also Read | Huang is back at Nvidia: How Trump helped engineer his return

Trump loves Nvidia, Huang said, Bloomberg reported. “He is my president,” he added. “I am in service of making our president — our country — successful.” He added that Nvidia is apolitical and would do the same for whoever the next president is.

Huang also rejected claims that he returned because he was a "tech bro" and "above the law," and said he returned because Nvidia's board had evaluated facts and was assured that there was no threat to national security, New York Times reported.

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Huang says he is in therapy The 63-year-old Nvidia staff said that the all-hands meeting was the second hardest meeting of his life, the first one being with his wife. Huang also told them that he was in therapy.

According to CNBC, Huang started the meeting by thanking CFO Colette Kress for her leadership as interim CEO.

Still no succession plan for Nvidia Another significant comment Huang made in the all-hands meeting was about a succession plan for the world’s second-most valuable company. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has led it as CEO ever since. The only other person to do so was Kress, who was made the interim CEO in the absence of Huang for 11 days.

The lack of a succession plan for the 63-year-old CEO had been in the spotlight following the controversy around Huang’s multiple affairs. On Tuesday, he doubled down on not having a succession plan for Nvidia.

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He told staff that Nvidia has built a team that doesn’t require succession planning the way a normal organization does, because the company operates a unique business model where there are multiple capable leaders at Nvidia who are leading different parts of the organization.

A succession plan would create unnecessary hierarchy, Huang said.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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