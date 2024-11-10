Here’s why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn’t wear a watch, ‘rarely chasing things, focused on now…’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang feels living in the moment is important and shared a story about a gardener's perspective on time.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Nov 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Here's why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn't wear a watch. He shared his philosophy on 'rarely chasing things' and 'being focused on now' as he feels living in the moment is important.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a unique philosophy on time and shared why he does not wear a watch. Speaking at a tech event, Huang, whose AI chip company Nvidia has seen its valuation soar through the roof in recent years, stressed the importance of living in the moment.

“Very few people know this, but I don't wear a watch. And the reason why I don't wear a watch is: now is the most important time. You'll be surprised; I'm not at all ambitious. I don't aspire to do more. I aspire to do better at what I'm currently doing. I'm not reaching for more; I wait for the world to come to me. People who know me also know Nvidia doesn't have a long-term strategy. We have no long-term plan. Our definition of a long-term plan is What are we doing today?”

Best Career Advice: ‘Now is Most Important’

In 2023 too, recounting his conversation with a Japanese gardener whose response to Huang's questions shaped his own view on the matter, as per a Hindustan Times report. The billionaire shared that he met the gardener who "lovingly cared for a temple in Kyoto (Japan)" and managed to keep the mossy space in perfect condition despite the summer heat, size of the garden, and comparatively small sized tools.

When asked how he accomplished this, the gardener told Huang in English: "I have plenty of time".

"This is the best career advice I can give: Now is the most important time, just dedicate yourself to now. I’m rarely chasing things… I’m focused on now. I’m enjoying my job,” he added.

Inspiration On Social Media

Instagram account entrepreneursonig posted a video of Huang speaking at the an event, where he shared the philosophy. “Doing more is easy; doing less is hard. Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of NVIDIA, shares how he and his company focus on the present, which ultimately shapes their future,” the account noted.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 12:57 PM IST
