Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivers new supercomputer to Sam Altman, just after he did the same for Elon Musk

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang hand delivered the world's smallest supercomputer developed by his company to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The DGX Spark AI supercomputer was delivered to Elon Musk at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas.

However, Musk is not the only one to get this gesture.

Soon after hand-delivering his new supercomputer to Musk, Huang made the same gesture for OpenAI founder Sam Altman.

"Thanks Jensen for the hand delivery of DGX Spark. Best delivery service ever. Amazing to see so much compute (1 petaflop!) in such a tiny form factor, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman said in a post on X.

Sam Altman reshared his business partner's post, alluding to the time when OpenAI received DGX-1 nine years ago from Nvidia.

“Things have come a long way since the delivery of the DGX-1 9 years ago; amazing to see,” Altman wrote.

OpenAI was among the first companies who got DGX-1 delivered nine years ago, when Nvidia just launched the system.

Jensen Huang's delivery to Elon Musk Earlier, Jensen Huang visited Elon Musk at the SpaceX facility in Texas to hand-deliver DGX Sparx to the space company's CEO.

“Imagine delivering the smallest supercomputer next to the biggest rocket,” Huang said with a laugh.

The handoff came as SpaceX prepared for the 11th test of Starship, the world’s most powerful launch vehicle.

“Nine years ago, NVIDIA bet on the future of AI with NVIDIA DGX-1. Today, that bet goes beyond the data center with the handoff to Musk coming amid the 11th test of SpaceX’s Starship, the world’s most powerful launch vehicle,” Nvidia said in a blog post.

What is DGX Spark? As a new class of computer, DGX Spark delivers a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory in a compact desktop form factor, giving developers the power to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters locally, according to a blog by Nvidia.

In addition, DGX Spark lets developers create AI agents and run advanced software stacks locally.