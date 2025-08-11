Subscribe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s children, Madison and Spencer, didn’t inherit the corner office — they started as interns

Jensen Huang's children, Madison and Spencer, began at Nvidia as interns, not executives. Both started their careers from non-tech backgrounds before rising to leadership roles in the company's growth areas.

Eshita Gain
Updated11 Aug 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with his wife, Lori Huang (far left), daughter Madison Huang and son Spencer Huang.
While it's common for many children of tech founders to step directly into leadership roles, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter, Madison Huang, and son, Spencer Huang, took a different path.

Both started their careers at Nvidia as interns, not executives, working their way up.

Roles and responsibilities

Jensen Huang placed both children in areas he sees as future growth sectors. According to LinkedIn, Madison Huang joined Nvidia in 2020, and Spencer Huang joined the tech giant in 2022.

Madison is currently a senior director in the simulation software division. She started as a marketing intern, later becoming product marketing manager of the Omniverse division, which develops digital twin technology for virtual factory design.

Spencer is a robotics product line manager, responsible for developing AI models and simulation software for robots. He began his career at Nvidia as a product manager in the Isaac Sim Cloud team, which provides cloud-based simulation services and infrastructure.

How much do Madison and Spencer earn?

According to Outlook, Madison Huang earned about $1.1 million in FY25. Her compensation package includes salary, bonuses, and other benefits.

In the same period, Huang’s son Spencer Huang earned around $530,000.

No tech background

Neither of Huang’s children began their careers in technology. Madison worked as a chef in New York and San Francisco after majoring in confectionery and wine at the French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu.

Spencer ran a "Cocktail Lab" in Taipei with a friend, creating and selling new cocktail recipes. He learned Chinese at the National Taiwan University.

In 2019, they took a short AI course together at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Both later pursued MBAs, Madison at London Business School, and Spencer at New York University.

It is not known whether the two children hold a stake in Nvidia. Huang owns about 3.5% of the company. Even if his kids inherit his stake, it would be difficult to exert significant influence over Nvidia's management.

 
