Nvidia faces a no-win trap? CEO Jensen Huang says Wall Street did not appreciate Q3 results amid AI bubble fears

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, in the company's meeting on Thursday, 20 November 2025, claimed that the US stock market did not appreciate the company's July to September quarter results amid the AI bubble fears, reported the news portal Business Insider.

“The market did not appreciate” Nvidia's “incredible” quarter, said Jensen Huang, according to the news portal's report. This puts the AI chipmaker in a ‘no-win’ situation, which affects the expectations of the market from the company.

Huang flagged the no-win situation, highlighting that if the company delivered bad Q3 results, then it would serve as evidence of an AI bubble, and if it was a great quarter, then the market would call it fueling the AI bubble.

“If we delivered a bad quarter, it is evidence there's an AI bubble. If we delivered a great quarter, we are fueling the AI bubble,” said Nvidia CEO.

Jensen Huang, addressing the social media chatter about the firm, also said that if the company delivered a bad quarter, the ‘whole world would’ve fallen apart.'

“If we delivered a bad quarter, if we're off by just a hair, if it just looked a little bit creaky, the whole world would've fallen apart,” said Huang. “There's no question about that, OK? You should've seen some of the memes that are on the internet. Have you guys seen some of them? We're basically holding the planet together — and it's not untrue,” according to the news portal's report.

Nvidia's take on Huang's comments Nvidia, in an official statement, said that CEO Jensen Huang's message to the company was to keep the employees focused on their work while letting the markets take care of itself on its own.

“After another quarter of incredible growth and off-the-charts demand, Jensen's message to the company was to stay focused and let the market take care of itself,” a Nvidia spokesperson said in an official statement cited in the news portal's report.

Nvidia Q3 results Mint reported earlier that Nvidia announced a 65% rise in its net income to $31.9 billion in the July to September quarter of the calendar year 2025, compared year-on-year (YoY) with $19.31 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company's data centre division generated $51.2 billion in revenues during the third quarter of 2025, which was the largest contributor to the overall revenues, while the GPU sales generated $4.3 billion in the same period.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress, during the company's earnings call said that the AI chipmaker expects to generate half a trillion dollars ($500 billion) in revenue from its semiconductor business by the end of 2026.

Nvidia is looking at a “visibility to a half a trillion dollars in Blackwell and Rubin revenue from the start of this year through the end of calendar year 2026,” said Colette Kress.

Shares of the company jumped 5.5% during the pre-market trading session on the US stock market after Nvidia announced its Q3 results on Thursday last week. During the trading day on Friday, the Nvidia shares jumped more than 5% on the US markets after the $500 billion revenue bet and the better-than-expected net income figures in the third quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.