Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 'doesn't fire' people, would rather 'torture you into greatness’
Nvidia's Jensen Huang, who used to clean bathrooms and is now CEO, believes people need an opportunity: “I'd rather improve you than give up on you. I'm pretty certain you can learn this... you just have to be given the opportunity. So I rather torture you into greatness because I believe in you.”
