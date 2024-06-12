Nvidia's Jensen Huang, who used to clean bathrooms and is now CEO, believes people need an opportunity: “I'd rather improve you than give up on you. I'm pretty certain you can learn this... you just have to be given the opportunity. So I rather torture you into greatness because I believe in you.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, in an interview, shared that he seldom fires people but instead tries to help employees improve and learn to do their jobs.

When asked to elaborate on why he doesn't like firing people, Huang told The Transcript that he "would rather improve you than give up on you".

"When you fire somebody, you're saying, a lot of people say: 'it wasn't your fault', or 'I made the wrong choice', or 'there are very few jobs'. Look, I used to clean bathrooms, and now I'm the CEO of a company. I think you can learn it. I'm pretty certain you can learn this. And there are a lot of things in life that I believe you can learn, and you just have to be given the opportunity to learn it," Huang added.

'Torture You Into Greatness' "I had the benefit of watching a lot of smart people do a lot of things. I'm surrounded by 60 people. They're doing smart things all the time, and they probably don't realize it, but I'm learning constantly from every single one of them. And so I don't like giving up on people because I think they could improve," the Nvidia CEO added.

"And so it's tongue in cheek, but people know that I rather torture them into greatness. So, I would rather torture you into greatness because I believe in you. And I think coaches that that really believe in their team, torture them into greatness. And oftentimes, they're so close, don't give up. They're so close to greatness," Huang said.

He added: "It comes all of a sudden one day, 'I got it!'. Do you know what I'm saying? That feeling that you didn't get it yesterday? And all of a sudden, one day, something clicked; 'oh, I got it!' Could you imagine you gave up that just that moment right before you got it? So I don't want you to give up on that. So I'll just keep torturing you."

